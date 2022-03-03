Here's What Really Happened to L&B Spumoni Gardens Pizzeria Owner Louis Barbati (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Barbati, a gun owner who regularly carried a legally obtained and permitted .38 caliber revolver, was unarmed on the night of the shooting. He was hit with bullets twice and died at the scene, per The Daily Mail.

According to Detective Grimaldi's recollection in the new Oxygen documentary, Barbati was a devout family man who made sure to return home every night for dinner with his family. On the night that he was murdered, he was only a few moments away from eating with his loved ones.