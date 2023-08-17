Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer María Fernanda Robles Has Died at the Age of 21 — Here's What Happened María Fernanda Robles, the 21-year-old influencer and stepdaughter of Mexican singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco" has died in a drowning incident. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 17 2023, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@roblessfernanda

María was reportedly hanging out at the beach with friends in Mazatlán when she tragically drowned.

It’s with a heavy heart that we share that influencer María Fernanda Robles, best known as the stepdaughter of Mexican singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco,” has passed on. She was only 21 years old.

María, who currently has over 30,000 followers on Instagram, had her death announced by Luis via a local Mexican media outlet on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Naturally, fans have been sharing their condolences to the singer, but folks are wondering what happened to the young lady to lose her life. Here’s what we know.

What happened to María Fernanda Robles? The 21-year-old’s cause of death is drowning.

According to MediaTiempo, Maria passed away after drowning in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, a popular beach resort town on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Various reports shared that María was hanging out with friends at the beach when the tragic drowning took place at around 4:40 p.m. Unfortunately, María couldn’t be rescued, but the male friend she was swimming with was brought to safety.

Sadly, Mexican cops shared that María’s body washed up ashore after her friends initially couldn’t locate her body. Reports say that María was intoxicated at the time of the accident, however, the authorities said that an investigation is underway.

“Dear friends, family, and colleagues from the press, with deep sadness I have to announce the departure of my daughter María Fernanda,” Luis said to MediaTiempo. “It is the greatest pain one can feel. I appreciate all the messages of support and love I have received. I beg for your understanding of the deep pain I’m feeling at this moment and I appreciate your empathy for respecting my privacy.” At this time, the family has not shared news of a memorial service of María.

Luis Angel considered María his stepchild despite divorcing her mother.

Per MediaTiempo, Luis was once married to Maricruz Robles, María’s mother, who she had in a previous relationship. However, Luis adopted María and raised her as his own and was active in her life up until her passing. Although María was a known influencer who shared content of her partying and traveling with friends, she was working towards becoming a cosmetologist.

