What Happened to Marina Oswald After Lee Harvey Oswald Was Killed in Dallas? Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

After the man accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, was also murdered, many people wondered what happened to his widow, Marina Oswald. Her husband was shot to death on live television as he was being escorted through the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters in Dallas, Texas, on November 24, 1963.

According to the Texas State Library Archives Commission, on Nov. 24, 1963, the police were escorting Oswald through the DPD headquarters' basement as he was being transferred to the Dallas County Jail when he was shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby. Ruby allegedly killed Oswald for assassinating the president on Nov. 22. 1963. After his death, people wanted to know what Marina knew about her husband's alleged role in JFK's assassination.

What happened to Marina Oswald?

Marina gave an interview to KRLD-TV on Jan. 27, 1964, and she said that while she didn't want to believe her husband shot the president, the evidence suggested he was guilty. "I don't want to believe, uh, but uh, I have too much fact, and fact tell me this," she said in a Russian accent. Marina met Oswald in 1961 at a dance in the city of Minsk when it was part of the Soviet Union. Oswald was a United States Marine who had defected.

They got married six weeks after meeting and had two daughters, June and Rachel. Marina said in her first interview that she visited her late husband at least once per week after his death. According to KERA News, Marina got remarried, to Kenneth Porter, a few years after Oswald's death. The couple had a son, Mark, and the family stayed in Texas, per the New York Post. Marina became an American citizen in 1989.

While she initially said she believed her husband had assassinated the president, she later changed her mind. Years later, she told the TV program Hard Copy that she thought Lee Harvey Oswald had been set up. Marina said that her husband had always adored JFK.

"I never could comprehend in my mind," she said. "I cannot ever put Lee against Kennedy. That never makes sense to me. ... He adored Kennedy."

According to CBS News, the official story of the assassination issued in 1964 by the Warren Commission claims that Oswald shot Kennedy with a single bullet and that he acted alone. He reportedly shot the president from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository as Kennedy's motorcade drove through Dallas. After Oswald was arrested, he claimed that he'd been a fall guy and did not orchestrate the assassination, and conspiracy theories have existed since.