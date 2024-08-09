Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol What Ever Happened to Mario Vázquez from 'American Idol'? Mario was an engaging performer to watch and easily found himself in the top 12 final contestants. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 9 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: FOX

When the series first premiered, American Idol quickly became a sensation across the country. The first season is, frankly, the most iconic, simply due to the fact that it felt brand new. It gave us Kelly Clarkson, who is a gift that has never stopped giving. It also is the platform that propelled Ryan Seacrest into our faces, making him a constant presence seemingly everywhere in the 22 years since the competition show first premiered. Just like countless other series, it's had plenty of controversies.

Season 4's American Idol winner was Carrie Underwood, who gave people who gave us a perfect revenge anthem. While some fans of the show were carving their names into the leather seats of their adulterous former lovers, others were wondering about another top 12 favorite, who suddenly left the competition. Mario Vázquez was another fan favorite who many could see going all the way to the finale, but controversy forced him out. So, what happened to American Idol's Mario Vázquez?

What happened to Mario Vázquez, and why did he leave Season 4 of 'American Idol' while he was still in the running?

Mario was an engaging performer who easily found himself in the top 12 final contestants. However, he suddenly recused himself from the competition, and the most recently eliminated contestant was brought back into the competition. Two years later, the alleged reasons behind his departure came to light. In 2007, news broke that a former crew member was suing FOX and Mario for wrongful termination. He said that Mario sexually harassed him, and when he reported it, he was fired.

Mario shared that he had his own personal reasons for leaving 'American Idol,' and it had nothing to do with the controversy.

Shortly after leaving the show, Mario did some interviews and explained his reasons for leaving the show early. American Idol's contracts are as clear as they are predatory, and Mario was aware of the fact that he'd have little to no artistic input. He wanted more freedom in his music and chose to forge ahead on his own to maintain artistic control. He released an album in 2006 and was even nominated for Best New Artist at the 38th NAACP Awards, but eventually stepped out of the limelight.

What has Mario been up to over the years since his time on 'American Idol'?