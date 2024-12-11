Husband of Melissa Hoskins Pleads Guilty in Car Incident That Led to Her Tragic Death In December 2023, Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 11 2024, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @melissamhoskins

Australian track and road racing cyclist Melissa Hoskins was a remarkable athlete, having racked up numerous achievements throughout her career. She won the general classification of the 2012 Tour of Chongming Island and was also a key member of the Australian track cycling team pursuit squad that finished fourth at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

In May 2017, Melissa announced her retirement from competitive cycling. Tragically, just over six years later, she passed away. What led to her unexpected death? Here's everything you need to know about the devastating situation.

What happened to Melissa Hoskins?

On Dec. 30, 2023, Melissa Hoskins was hit by a grey ute on Avenel Gardens Road in Medindie, an inner northern suburb of Adelaide, Australia. She was quickly rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries the following day. She was 32 years old.

Shortly after, police arrested Melissa's husband, cyclist Rohan Dennis, charging him with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life.

Rohan Dennis pleaded guilty in December 2024.

However, in December 2024, Dennis pleaded guilty to a revised, aggravated charge of creating a risk of harm. The initial charges were dropped (he could have faced 15 years in prison if convicted).

Prosecutors acknowledged that while Dennis had acted recklessly, there was no evidence of intent to harm his wife. The new charge of aggravated act likely to cause harm reflects the fact that Dennis' actions were deemed recklessly indifferent to the potential for harm.

Dennis admitted in court to driving a car without lawful excuse while Melissa was near or on the vehicle, knowing that his actions were likely to cause harm. He showed a reckless disregard for the possibility of injury. The maximum sentence for this offense is a total of seven years in prison, and Dennis is currently awaiting sentencing.

Distressing CCTV footage, reportedly captured during the tragic incident, is said to show the heartbreaking final moments before Melissa Hoskins was fatally struck. According to The Australian, the footage reveals Melissa chasing after her husband Rohan Dennis' car as he drove away from their family home in Medindie. In a desperate act, she allegedly jumped onto the hood of the car, only to later be seen running alongside the vehicle.