Content Creator Metronade Has Died at the Age of 23 "Roger lived with love, compassion, and a fearless creative spirit." By Distractify Staff Published May 18 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@metronade

Another young talent gone too soon. Unfortunately, it’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of content creator Metronade, aka Roger Elliot Moore’s, sudden passing. The creative was only 23 years old.

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Metronade, who is known for creating cinematic skits about various life experiences, from friendship to romantic scenarios, had his death announced on May 15, 2026, by friends and family on his Instagram page. Given Metronade’s age, fans and supporters are suspicious about his death. Metronade was not known to be openly battling any illnesses. So, what exactly happened to Metronade? Here’s everything that we know.

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What happened to Metronade?

According to a post on Metronade’s Instagram posted on May 15, Metronade was the victim of an accident. The post states that Metronade passed away in the afternoon on Monday, May 11.

Interestingly, the post did not go into further detail about the type of accident that occurred, whether law enforcement was a factor, or plans for a memorial service. However, the post did share his passion for being a content creator and influencing the masses.

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“By creating cinematic skits based on his own struggles, he wanted his viewers to feel less alone in theirs,” the post reads. “He read many of your messages and comments and deeply appreciated that he could use his work to relate to others.”

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The post continued: “Above all, Metronade was grounded in his faith in God. He knew this life was fleeting, and urgently shared the word of God with all in his life, both online and in person. Metronade also believed in kindness, as you never know what someone else is going through.”

As of this writing, Metronade has accumulated over 639,000 followers on Instagram, 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and 181,000 subscribers on YouTube.

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Metronade was a Syracuse University alum.

Aside from Metronade’s success in the content creation field, he was also a well-educated individual. Per The Daily Orange, Metronade was a Syracuse University alum. He earned a degree in film from the school’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and graduated from the prestigious university in 2024.

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As expected, fans took to Metronade’s Instagram page to share their condolences to the family, along with touching tributes about how he inspired them in their own journeys. “Rest in peace, man. Thanks for your video that motivates me in life. If his family sees this, I hope you know we appreciated him. We love him, and we will always remember him as an example. Thank you,” one person commented under his post.

“We didn't even know that this reel would be his last reel ever. Rest easy, Metro. You were one of my favorite content creators,” another fan commented. Although Metronade’s presence will be missed, his family and friends have shared that fans can look forward to some more content.

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