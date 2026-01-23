Video of an American Influencer and OnlyFans Model Getting Abducted in Mexico Has Gone Viral Nicole Pardo Molina was kidnapped from a shopping center where she owns a business. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 23 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nicholette_0521

An OnlyFans model and social media influencer has been kidnapped in Mexico. Nicole Pardo Molina is known as La Nicholette on social media. She doesn't say much to her more than 184,000 followers on Instagram, but a link in Molina's bio claims she posts to Snapchat every day. That doesn't appear to be the case. Molina is more consistent on her YouTube channel, where she has nearly 57,000 subscribers. The last video was uploaded Dec. 30, 2025.

Molina speaks Spanish in all of her content, but is originally from Phoenix, Ariz., where her parents still live, reports The New York Post. She reportedly has ties to a Mexican cartel that might have started when she gained notoriety in 2022. That's when Molina commissioned a corrido, which is a ballad that focuses on storytelling, on her 16th birthday. A corrido subgenre known as narcorrido tells stories about drug cartels. What happened to the OnlyFans model? Here's what we know.

What happened to Nicole Pardo Molina?

A video of Molina's capture was shared to X (formerly Twitter) by Blog del Narco. It was recorded by a camera on Molina's infamous lilac Cybertruck. It begins at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2026. A small white car pulls up next to Molina, who gets out of her vehicle. She does not appear to be stressed.

The back driver's side door opens, so Molina quickly reaches her arm around it while looking at the driver whose door has opened. She takes a step back and turns away from the car while keeping an eye on the backseat. At this point the driver's side door is fully open, revealing a young man. The person in the back gets out. They are wearing a red and black shirt over their face, and appear to be carrying a rifle.

As Molina is trying to get into her car, the gunman reaches for her with his free hand. She attempts to get back into the Cybertruck as he struggles. The driver gets out of the white car to help. Together, they force Molina into the back of the car as the gunman gets in behind her. They speed away, leaving the Cybertruck's door open.

Molina owns a business in the shopping center where she was taken.

Molina was abducted from a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where she owns a hat and clothing store. According to El País, the "State Attorney General's Office has activated the Alba Protocol to locate the influencer, a mechanism focused on the immediate search for missing women and girls, which involves collaboration among local, state, and federal authorities, concentrating on the crucial first hours for locating victims of crime."