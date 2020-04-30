What Happened to Oliver Lee on Peloton? All His On-Demand Content Was Scrubbed

Prior to his departure from Peloton, Oliver was a popular instructor for the Peloton Tread and Peloton Digital strength workouts, so his absence from the roster of instructors was quickly noticed by users who inquired on the Peloton member page what had happened.

While Peloton did not make a post addressing the issue, they did comment on a post on April 28 that he was no longer an employee and "out of respect for his privacy, [they] cannot share the details of his departure."