What Happened to Papa Dali? The Popular Influencer Died in a Tragic Accident "If I could have another life in another lifetime, I would pick you over and over again to be my husband," wrote Papa Dali's wife. By Jamie Lee Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

In sad news out of Indonesia, influencer Yitta Dali Wassink — better known to fans as Papa Dali — reportedly died on July 18, 2024, following a tragic accident in Bali. He was only 22.

Here's what we know so far about the situation, including the beautiful young family that Papa Dali left behind — and the outpouring of love and support that they have received.

What happened to Papa Dali and what was his cause of death?

According to reports, Dali died in a motorcycle accident in Bali after he lost control of his vehicle at a high speed and hit a road divider. Reportedly no other cars were involved in the accident. He was rushed to a hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries.

Papa Dali was actress Jennifer Coppen's husband.

Actress Jennifer Coppen, 23, often posted to social media about her husband and their young daughter, Kamari, who was born in August 2023. "You fill our heart with love that overflows," they wrote in a post celebrating her birth.

Dali and Jennifer appeared to be absolutely enamored with their baby girl, and featured her heavily on their YouTube channel. In fact, the majority of Dali's TikTok page is dedicated to adoring videos of his daughter.

Jennifer Coppen paid tribute to late husband Papa Dali.

Jennifer, who married Dali in October 2023, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on social media following his untimely death. She called him her "best friend," her "other half," and a "great man," and promised that she would try to live her life and raise their daughter right.

"If I could have another life in another lifetime, I would pick you over and over again to be my husband," she wrote. "So please promise me that you will wait for me and pick me up when it is my time to go."

Fans have been sending their love and support to Jennifer after Dali's passing.

"The best father, and perfect husband," wrote one fan. "Stay strong, mamari." "Fly high, Dali," wrote another. "You’ll be remembered."