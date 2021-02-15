Instagram Model Paris Sky Has Never Let Her Disability Stop Her

Instagram model and influencer Paris Sky has amassed a following of more than 350,000 followers. But her feed isn't that of a typical Instagram influencer; she's not posting only photoshoots and vacations. Instead, people flock to Paris' account for motivation and inspiration.

Many of Paris' posts are about motivating yourself, despite your obstacles, which is why people follow her account. She's shared her journey since the accident that left her paralyzed, sharing videos of her physical therapy appointments and workouts. But what happened to Paris?

Paris uses a wheelchair, as she's paralyzed from the waist down . But she's not ashamed of her disability — in fact, she often showcases it as motivation for others.

What happened to Paris Sky?

Much of the influencer's brand had focused on her disability. Paris is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, though she has recently been making progress in physical therapy to walk again. In 2017, the model had an accident that left her paralyzed. At the time, she talked extensively on her Instagram about what happened, though many of the posts regarding her accident have since been taken down from her feed.

The accident, which many of her fans speculated was the result of a shooting, happened in February 2017. If you scroll back on Paris' Instagram, all of the posts made around that time also have the comments turned off, meaning it's hard to know exactly what happened. That being said, it's clear that Paris wants to move forward with her life, and has been documenting her journey extensively on Instagram.

She's been sharing progress updates in videos on Instagram and YouTube, showing her work in physical therapy and her workouts. In these videos, she often showcases her progress as she says she's determined to walk without a wheelchair again. Paris has long talked about how she plans to walk again, and in 2019 she started to put that plan in motion. "Join me in celebration of 2 years of my rebirth!" she captioned the post. "Praise God for a new life! 2019 it's time to leave this chair BEHIND."

