What Happened to Piper James? What Investigators Said About Her Unusual Cause of Death "It hurts my heart to think she was screaming for me." By Amy Coleman Published March 6 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Marjorie Stricker Piper (L) with friend Marjorie

The death of Canadian backpacker Piper James drew international attention after the young traveler was found dead while visiting Australia. As investigators worked to understand what happened, many people began searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Article continues below advertisement

The case remained under investigation for several weeks before authorities released their findings. Now that officials have confirmed the cause, many people are asking the same question: What happened to Piper James? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Piper James? Her death has now been explained by investigators.

Authorities in Australia concluded that Piper James died from drowning after entering the water during her travels. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), a coroner released the findings on March 5 following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The Canadian backpacker had been traveling in Australia when the incident occurred. Officials spent several weeks reviewing the case before confirming that drowning was the cause of her death.

According to the ABC, the coroner’s findings helped clarify what happened after questions initially surrounded the circumstances of the young traveler’s death. For Piper’s parents, however, the official explanation does little to ease the grief of losing their daughter. In response to the findings, Piper’s mother, Angela James, told the ABC she could not stop thinking about the final moments her daughter may have experienced.

Article continues below advertisement

“It breaks my heart we couldn't be there to save her,” Angela said. Piper’s father, Todd James, shared similar heartbreak when speaking about the tragedy. “It hurts my heart to think she was screaming for me,” Todd said. “It’s hard to imagine what our baby went through.” The statements reflect the devastating impact the loss has had on her family, and the unimaginable grief they are going through.

B.C. teen Piper James was forced into water by dingoes, coroner says https://t.co/35WjDuBYtE — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) March 6, 2026 Source: X/@globeandmail

Article continues below advertisement

The investigation into Piper James's death took several weeks.

The 19-year-old was discovered around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 on a beach on K'gari, also called Fraser Island. The area was near the campsite where she had spent the previous week living and working. According to officials, a pack of about 10 dingoes was found near her body, and eight of those animals were later euthanized. Authorities continued examining the case for weeks before the coroner released the official findings in early March.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie described Piper’s death as horrific and said his thoughts were with her family. He also stressed the importance of educating visitors about dingo safety. He said the government does not support limiting tourism on K'gari, adding that the island remains “an amazing destination” that people should continue to visit. Piper’s family has called for a coronial inquest to examine how park rangers communicate information about the risk of dingo attacks.