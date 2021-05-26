Streamer Puppers' Voice Changed After His Health Went Downhill

After dealing with comments on his posts that say that he sounds drunk or high, Puppers tweeted in December 2020 that he'd had a stroke. "Btw if you don't know I had a stroke and it led to me having ALS so people think I'm on hard drugs all the time," he said.

ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig's disease, is a group of neurological diseases in which nerve cells that control voluntary movement are affected, according to The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.