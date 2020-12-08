Wendy's Launches Limited-Time Menus Inspired by Popular Twitch Streamers

There is so much competition in the business space that marketers have to come up with creative ways to get the attention of the consumer. For some, this comes with interesting advertising campaigns and collaborations, and there's a new one that's already making some waves.

Popular streamers, including FlightReacts and Tfue, are teaming up with Wendy's, to get their own Wendy's meals in a new partnership between the fast-food chain and Uber Eats. Here's how to get your hands on the meals.