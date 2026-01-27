'The Blind Side's' Quinton Aaron Experienced Pain in the Days Leading to His Hospitalization Quinton's wife started a GoFundMe for his medical expenses. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialquintonaaron

Fans of The Blind Side might always associate actor Quinton Aaron with the character he plays in the biopic sports drama about real-life NFL player Michael Oher. After the news was released that the actor was put on life support following a health incident, those same fans wanted to know what happened to Quinton and if he would be OK.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Quinton's wife, Margarita Aaron, shared with the outlet that in January 2026, he was hospitalized after he collapsed in their home. He was then put on life support, which concerned fans who thought the worst. After starting a GoFundMe, Quinton's wife has also shared some updates about his health as many continue to ask what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Quinton Aaron?

Quinton's wife told TMZ that he had a blood infection, which led to his sudden collapse. Margarita also shared that Quinton experienced some neck and back pain in the days leading up to his hospitalization. She shared more details and updates on the GoFundMe that was created to help with medical expenses.

"Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection," the GoFundMe says. "This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — including mounting medical-related expenses, ongoing living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be."

Article continues below advertisement

Quinton Aaron was in other movies after 'The Blind Side.'

Following Quinton's breakout role in The Blind Side, the actor went on a health journey and lost 200 pounds. He has shared details about that on Instagram, as well as other details about his personal life and what it was like to film his iconic movie. He has also been open about other roles he landed after The Blind Side.

Article continues below advertisement

According to IMDb, Quinton appeared in movies like The Second Coming of Christ, To Die For, Paranormal Movie, and War Dawgz in the years that followed The Blind Side. He was also in several episodes of the short-lived drama Gods of Medicine.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinton Aaron's wife gave an update about him on life support.

Days after Quinton was hospitalized and put on life support, his wife, Margarita, updated the GoFundMe with news of his improvements despite being put on life support. In fact, Quinton did not have to rely on the life support machine completely, as he was still able to breathe on his own. Then, he woke up and began to slowly move.