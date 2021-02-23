Former NFL Player Michael Oher Inspired 'The Blind Side' — Where Is He Today?

Though you may consider yourself a non-football fan, you've probably heard of the Academy Award-winning film, The Blind Side. The 2009 film follows the real-life story of homeless Black teen Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), who is taken in by the Tuohy family.

Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock) and her family help Michael discover his football potential, and he goes on to secure a scholarship to play football as a lineman at Ole Miss.