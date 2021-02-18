No, Jennifer Brady and Tom Brady Aren't Actually Related

Jennifer's parents have been extremely supportive of her throughout her entire career, even back to her initial pursuits of the sport as a child. Her mother, Elizabeth, and father, Patrick, bolstered support for their daughter by allowing her to attend the University of California-Los Angeles, where her love for the sport grew even greater alongside her studies. Jennifer also has a twin sister named Jessica who has been prominently featured on her social media accounts on a number of occasions.

Following her time in college, Jennifer relocated last year to Regensburg, Germany in order to refresh herself and experience a new challenge. She told The New York Times, "I thought if I changed something, maybe something good could happen out of it."

Clearly, her decision changed everything, as the time overseas and refocusing on her goals within the sport helped deliver her the most successful professional run of her career so far.