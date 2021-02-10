Here's What Really Happened With Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu at the Super Bowl

In the heat of the moment during a high-stakes competition, even the most mild-tempered athletes can allow their emotions to get the best of them. This is especially true during the Super Bowl. Voices are raised, trash talk is laid down, and it can get downright ugly. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly crossed a line on Feb. 7, 2021 — and he was even accused of racism during Super Bowl LV.

So what happened between Tom and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu?