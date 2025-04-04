What Happened to Rise up Ran's Face? Randy Adams’s Courage After Brutal Attack In some of his videos, he opts to where a prosthetic that covers his face. In other videos, however, he ditches the prosthetic. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 4 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@riseupran

If you’ve been on TikTok and stumbled across @riseuprand, you might’ve found yourself wondering: What happened to Rise up Ran’s face? The question has been circulating more and more — especially after videos surfaced in March and April of 2025 featuring a dramatic change in his appearance.

Randy Adams, a U.S. Army veteran, first gained attention on social media for his powerful presence and unwavering honesty. His face, marked by trauma, told part of his story — but never all of it. As followers discovered his content, many were struck not just by his appearance but by his strength, optimism, and raw vulnerability. What happened to this man exactly? Keep reading as we take a closer look at his shocking and motivating story.

What happened to Rise up Ran’s face?

Questions about what was going on with Ran’s face resurfaced in April 2025 after he announced he was entering a new chapter in his journey. On March 19, 2025, he posted a video saying hello to his TikTok family. He proceeded to explain that he had opted to receive facial reconstruction from Yale. For his long-time followers, this was an exciting decision. For new viewers who just found him, it sparked curiosity and questions.

In the weeks that followed, Randy shared glimpses of his hospital stay, offering real-time updates on the surgical process. Some videos showed him recovering in a hospital bed, others captured the early results of the reconstruction. While many users were moved by his openness, others — coming across these videos with no context — began asking the same question again: What had happened that led to this point?

According to Morbid Kuriosity, Randy was violently attacked while home on leave in Chicago. The assault left him with severe facial injuries and required a medically induced coma. When he awoke in a military hospital, he was unrecognizable — even to himself. Slowly, with grit and grace, he began to rebuild.

In some of his videos, he opts to where a prosthetic that covers his face. In other videos, however, he ditches the prosthetic. Upon request, he did share a video of what he looked like prior to the attack. Likewise, he also answers questions from time to time about how he does certain simple tasks such as eating and drinking.

Randy Adams continues to heal — and share — one video at a time.

By the time Randy began sharing his experience online, his scars had already become part of his identity. He, however, made a choice not to hide his story, but to own it.

His TikTok page has become a place of reflection and motivation. He speaks openly about living with visible trauma, the challenges of recovery, and the strength it takes to show up anyway. When he chose to undergo facial reconstruction, it wasn’t about erasing what had happened. It was about moving forward.