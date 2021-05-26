Here's Why Rand Paul Is Blaming a Suspicious Package on Songwriter Richard Marx

It's no secret that politicians face immense pressure from many different sources, including voters, special interest groups, members of their own party, and yes, sometimes from people who wish them ill. In May 2021, a U.S. senator received an alarming piece of mail at his home, along with a threatening letter. But what, exactly, happened to Rand Paul ? Let's take a closer look.

What happened to Rand Paul?

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the office of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to the senator's home. The FBI and Capitol Police investigated the substance and later determined that it was not hazardous, a law enforcement officer told NBC News. Along with the white powder was a note with a picture of Rand, bruised and bandaged, with a gun to his head and a threat that read: "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf---er."

Source: Twitter

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Rand tweeted the same day. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

It's not clear whether Rand was in Kentucky at the time the suspicious package arrived. The senator's wife Kelley Paul, tweeted, "I got the death threat letter and called the FBI." Out of an abundance of caution, the substance was taken to a lab for further testing. “This is an open investigation,” a Capitol Police statement said.

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

Both Kelley and Rand appear to place blame on pop singer/songwriter Richard Marx for "inciting violence" against their family. That's because on May 23, Richard tweeted that he wanted to thank Rene Boucher, a neighbor who was arrested and charged with assaulting Rand back in 2017. "If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume," the singer tweeted before it was removed by Twitter.

C-list celebrity's tweet inciting violence against Rand Paul was taken down by @Twitter for violating its rules. @playbookdc https://t.co/iis0u9YElO pic.twitter.com/2OvsGe0uOB — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 26, 2021

"You know, hundreds of people on Twitter every day are wishing me violence, wishing my family violence," Rand told Fox News, referring to Richard as "this songwriter from a long time ago that nobody has heard ever of."

