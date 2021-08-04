Olympic Medalist Raven Saunders' Mom Passed Away Days After Her Win

Raven's historic silver medal win is a feat worth celebrating, especially with the knowledge of how far she's come. USA Today explained that in 2018, Raven was considering taking her own life, but instead, she reached out to get help and began a journey of healing. After her win on Sunday, August 1, Raven said she hopes her accomplishments inspire others who struggled as she did.

"The LGBT community, people who have been dealing with mental health issues, and so many people in the African American community, so many people who are Black all around the world, I just hope I can continue to inspire and motivate," she said. Even more impressively, Raven competed after suffering from hip and leg injuries throughout the season.

Fans and Olympic watchers everywhere offer their condolences to Raven and her family.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the ​National Suicide Prevention Hotline​ at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.