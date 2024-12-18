Rayful Edmond, "King of Cocaine," Dies at 60, Months After Release from Prison Rayful was sentenced in 1990 to life in prison without parole. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Kirk Fraser

Drug kingpin Rayful Edmond, infamous for running one of the largest cocaine operations in history, has died at age 60, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Time Magazine on Dec. 17, 2024. He was living in a halfway house at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Arrested in 1989 at just 24 and sentenced in 1990, he spent more than half his life behind bars. His death now raises one pressing question: What happened to Rayful Edmond?

What happened to Rayful Edmond?

A cause of death has not been disclosed for Edmond. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Rob Sperling confirmed his passing to the outlet but provided no additional details. The harsh conditions endured during incarceration can take a toll, and it’s possible that the decades he spent behind bars finally caught up with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Rayful Edmond, & Sean “Teflon” Branch. 1991.



This photo was taken in 1991 during Rayful’s prison sentence before he turned informant. Sean was a notorious hitman in D.C. who beat multiple m*rder charges before serving time on a m*rder he didn’t commit.



This visit was the last… pic.twitter.com/rpVCfDtEg9 — Boss (@_ValTown_) August 1, 2024

How many years did Rayful Edmond serve?

Edmond was sentenced to life without parole in 1990 for leading a cocaine distribution ring in Washington, D.C., between 1985 and 1989. According to a 2021 court filing, the operation "deeply damaged [the] community and resulted in the destruction of many lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Edmond and his associates reportedly made millions from "the wholesale and retail distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine," with quantities ranging from 5 kilograms to over 50 kilograms, according to the filing. He and his counterparts were "unscrupulous in their pursuit of cold cash," collecting valuables such as $60,000 worth of gold medallions and Rolex watches encrusted with diamonds.

Although numerous deaths were linked to his operation, Edmond was not directly held responsible for causing them. While serving his life sentence at the Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Penn., Edmond continued his drug operation between 1991 and 1994.

Article continues below advertisement

DC was never the same after Rayful Edmond. — final girl 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@SicilianlnHeels) December 17, 2024

The court filing notes that he used his "prison privileges," including phone, mail, and visitation, to "broker drug deals between his associates in the District of Columbia metropolitan area and fellow inmates with connections to individuals at cocaine production facilities in Colombia, South America."

Article continues below advertisement

After his operation was discovered, Edmond pleaded guilty in 1996 to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine and one count of criminal forfeiture, according to a 2022 court filing. In total, Edmond served around 34 years behind bars, give or take a few months, as he had just been released in July 2024.

BREAKING: Washington D.C’s biggest kingpin Rayful Edmond is dead. His brother just confirmed with us minutes ago. Rayful was just released from prison in July. 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/GjT4ri9Zdx — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Rayful Edmond bargained for a reduced sentence.

Although Edmond continued his operation while incarcerated, he eventually began helping authorities by providing assistance in prosecuting others involved in drug operations, acknowledging that his time behind bars had made him a changed man, according to the 2021 court filing. While it was collectively agreed that Edmond's sentence reduction was warranted, the exact amount took time to finalize. His sentence was eventually reduced from life to 20 years.