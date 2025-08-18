Missing California Infant's Mother Rebecca Haro's Story Shows "Inconsistencies" "Somebody said, 'Hola,' and I don't remember anything since." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 18 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC7

A Yucaipa, Calif. woman by the name of Rebecca Haro inadvertently went viral when footage of her pleading with her missing son Emmanuel's alleged captors made the rounds on social media. In the videos, many of which are on TikTok, Haro explains that she was struck unconscious in a parking lot while changing her 7-month-old son's diaper. She says that when she woke up, her son was gone.

The reported incident happened on Aug. 14, 2025. Since then, social media blew up with questions about what happened to baby Emmanuel and whether or not there is more to the story. According to the New York Post, authorities revealed that Haro's story began to show inconsistencies, and then she reportedly stopped talking to them altogether.

What happened to Rebecca Haro's son Emmanuel?

Per USA Today, due to the reported inconsistencies in Haro's story, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play involved in the disappearance of Emmanuel. The outlet reported that after Haro was confronted with her story not matching up after explaining it multiple times, she stopped talking to them. She later obtained an attorney, according to KTLA News.

In one of the many videos of Haro that are circulating online, she explains how she was unable to see her alleged attacker and the individual she says she believes took her son. "I was going to get the diaper and somebody said, 'Hola,' and I don't remember anything since," she said. "I woke up here on the floor, and I didn't see Emmanuel."

@abc7la (8/15/25) The mother of a 7-month-old baby boy is speaking out after the child was reportedly #kidnapped in Yucaipa. Rebecca Haro told ABC7 that she about to change Emmanuel’s diaper in the back of her truck at a Big 5 parking lot when she was attacked from behind. When she came to, she said her baby was gone. ♬ original sound - ABC7LA - ABC7LA

KTLA also reported that, because the case does not meet the criteria for a traditional AMBER Alert, one was not initiated at the time Haro made the report to authorities. There was no description of a person or vehicle involved. Following her story, searches began in the surrounding areas. According to Haro, someone took her son, but there has been no CCTV footage or witnesses to provide other information.

The missing baby's father was previously convicted for child abuse.

Five children reportedly live in the home that Haro and her husband, Jake Haro, share. Rebecca Haro told authorities that she had driven from one of the kid's football practices to a store to get a mouth guard for her step-son and took Emmanuel with her. It was then that she noticed he needed a diaper change, and she pulled into a parking lot to change him. Jake Haro was reportedly not present.

Per KTLA, Jake Haro was convicted in 2023 of a 2018 arrest for child cruelty. Jake and Rebecca Haro have not publicly shared any statement about his prior conviction. The U.S. Sun reported that both Jake and Rebecca Haro were cooperating with authorities. After they were asked to undergo lie detector tests, however, they reportedly wanted to hire a lawyer.

On Aug. 17, 2025, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In it, investigators explained that the investigation into what happened to Emmanuel was still ongoing at that time.

