Red Skelton's Son Suffered a Terrible Fate The comedian was a television pioneer in the United States, but tragedy changed the course of his career. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 30 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Whatever

The impact Red Skelton had on Hollywood can still be felt to this day. The comedian was unstoppable, using the novelty of television to his advantage by coming up with routines the entire country could enjoy. Unfortunately, the star faced a terrible tragedy that changed the course of his career. What happened to Red Skelton's son? Here's what we know about the sad development that scarred the life and career of an icon.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Red Skelton's son?

Richard Skelton Jr. was diagnosed with leukemia at an early age (via New York Times). Timing is essential when it comes to treating medical emergencies. Richard was diagnosed in 1957, a year in which scientific advances weren't sophisticated enough to save the boy's life.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard passed away at the age of 10, with his parents and sister devastated about losing him. The news of Richard's death reached the newspapers and television due to his father's prevalence in the entertainment industry. After losing his son, Red spent time and money learning more about charities dedicated to helping children. Nevertheless, the family would never fully heal from Richard's fate.

Richard's passing affected Red Skelton's family for years.

Losing a child is probably the hardest thing a parent can go through. The Skeltons grieved Richard's passing for years after it happened, and the comedian did everything in his power to heal the wound that afflicted those he loved. A change of scenery is often suggested to move on from tragedies. Red took his wife and daughter to Palm Springs, with the hope that moving out of their old home could provide them with the opportunity to start a new life.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the story of the Skelton family doesn't have a happy ending. The New York Times archive details how Georgia Skelton took her own life in 1976, five years after divorcing Red. Decades after her son passed, it was difficult for Georgia to bear the conditions that surrounded her. A complicated history predates Georgia's decision. The comedian's wife struggled with substance abuse issues (via The New York Times).

Article continues below advertisement

Red tied the knot with Lothian Toland a couple of years after divorcing the mother of his children. The comedy legacy of Red is untouchable. Ship Ahoy and The Clown might be timeless comedies, but the tragedy that haunted the actor's family is too devastating to ignore.