Fans Believe CNBC Correspondent Rick Santelli Is on Suspension

There’s no denying that the effects of COVID-19 are real. Thousands of people have lost their lives due to complications from the virus and millions have and continue to test positive. Despite the government’s call for social distancing practices to be upheld, there are many people who either refuse to comply or have spoken out against the rules during the pandemic. And CNBC correspondent Rick Santelli is one of those people.

With that in mind, viewers have been wondering what happened to Rick on CNBC. The correspondent has become a regular on the network, with his unique opinions and commentary on various issues. However, many people have realized that he's been incognito as of late.

So, what is going on with Rick Santelli?

If you're an avid watcher of CNBC, then you're likely familiar with Rick and his banter. The correspondent is known for always being in the center of controversy and it looks like he's continuing to live up to his reputation.

Source: Getty Images

According to Variety, an early-December panel on the business-news network’s Squawk Box took a controversial turn as Rick and Andrew Ross Sorkin debated about COVID-19 restrictions. The two went back and forth about whether shopping at a big-box retail outlet run by a corporation such as Lowe’s was just as risky as dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic. And Rick shared that people should be able to crowd in restaurants just as they may do in retail stores.

As you can expect, things went left pretty quickly as Andrew cautioned Rick to be careful about the statements he's making. "The difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant, or frankly even a church, are so different it’s unbelievable,” Andrew argued. “I disagree, I disagree,” Rick countered. “I disagree. You can have your thoughts and I can have mine. I disagree.”

