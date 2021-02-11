Fans Believe CNBC Correspondent Rick Santelli Is on Suspension

Fans Believe CNBC Correspondent Rick Santelli Is on SuspensionBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 11 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
There’s no denying that the effects of COVID-19 are real. Thousands of people have lost their lives due to complications from the virus and millions have and continue to test positive. Despite the government’s call for social distancing practices to be upheld, there are many people who either refuse to comply or have spoken out against the rules during the pandemic. And CNBC correspondent Rick Santelli is one of those people.
With that in mind, viewers have been wondering what happened to Rick on CNBC. The correspondent has become a regular on the network, with his unique opinions and commentary on various issues. However, many people have realized that he's been incognito as of late.
So, what is going on with Rick Santelli?
If you're an avid watcher of CNBC, then you're likely familiar with Rick and his banter. The correspondent is known for always being in the center of controversy and it looks like he's continuing to live up to his reputation.
According to Variety, an early-December panel on the business-news network’s Squawk Box took a controversial turn as Rick and Andrew Ross Sorkin debated about COVID-19 restrictions.
The two went back and forth about whether shopping at a big-box retail outlet run by a corporation such as Lowe’s was just as risky as dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic. And Rick shared that people should be able to crowd in restaurants just as they may do in retail stores.
As you can expect, things went left pretty quickly as Andrew cautioned Rick to be careful about the statements he's making.
"The difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant, or frankly even a church, are so different it’s unbelievable,” Andrew argued.
“I disagree, I disagree,” Rick countered. “I disagree. You can have your thoughts and I can have mine. I disagree.”
CNBC’s Rick Santelli ripped as ‘psychopath’ for on-air ‘meltdown’ over COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/3CnxSxqsnd— Raw Story (@RawStory) December 4, 2020
Despite Andrew saying that his opinions are supported by science, Rick continued to argue his point.
"It’s not science,” Rick shouted. “Five hundred people in a Lowe’s aren’t any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600. I don’t believe it. Sorry. Don’t believe it.”
Fans believe Rick Santelli's opinions about COVID-19 restrictions have landed him in hot water.
With so many opinions circulating about COVID-19, following the wrong news or advice can have an effect on your health. And while many conspiracy theorists have their own beliefs when it comes to specific issues, it's important to not spread false information —especially when the lives of many can be harmed.
That said, fans have noticed that Rick has been MIA from the CNBC network. And while there has been no official announcement of the correspondent taking a leave, viewers are convinced that his comments about restaurant restrictions have forced him to be put on timeout. In fact, some people believe that he should be suspended.
His other comments about infecting everyone with the virus did not sit well with many viewers. And viewers are pretty much ready to cancel him.
"But maybe we’d be just better off if we gave it to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture, but the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies," he tells The Exchange anchor Kelly Evans.
@CNBC At the very least Rick Santelli should apologize for his comments on air and then be suspended without pay— harperThomas (@satirecat57) March 6, 2020
Rick Santelli suggested infecting everyone with covid-19 because it would be over quicker and cease wrecking the economy.— Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) March 6, 2020
Takeaway: rich people will kill about 10 million in the US and 250 million worldwide... for their portfolio. Ask me how much I care about their tax rate.
While Rick has been tight-lipped about his current status with CNBC, there is no denying that the public wants answers. Since he made offensive comments and later apologized, it's easy for people to think that he feels invincible since he continued to work with the network.
And while CNBC hasn't released a statement about Rick, it's hard to pinpoint exactly how things will pan out in the next few weeks. Until then, we just have to sit back and see how Rick will move on from this controversy.