Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Is “Losing Respect” With Election Coverage, Says Ex-Colleague

CNBC alumni and insiders are asking what happened to Maria Bartiromo , according to the Los Angeles Times . The TV host, who was once a groundbreaking star at CNBC, has become a “vessel for President Trump ’s last gasp efforts to overturn the [2020 presidential] election results” on her Fox News program, Sunday Morning Futures, as the newspaper reports.

“There’s a lot of eye-rolling,” Ted David, a 20-year CNBC veteran and one of Maria’s former co-anchors, told the Times. “Maria was always considered to be a principled professional. She’s losing a lot of respect from her fellow journalists.”

So where is Maria Bartiromo coming from with all this coverage of the alleged election fraud? Here’s what she has said about her interviews with Trump and his associates — and details around the criticism she has courted recently.