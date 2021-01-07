Did Vice President Mike Pence Unfollow President Donald Trump on Twitter?

After Trump supporters and other far-right extremists rioted and then stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, tensions were immensely high among lawmakers as they dealt with the aftermath of the violent protest. Many Congress members, both Democrats and Republicans, have publicly condemned the situation and the sitting president's method of handling the situation.

There have been a lot of rumors about tensions within the White House, including that Vice President Mike Pence unfollowed President Donald Trump on Twitter. Did he?