What Happened to Missing Oklahoma Boy RJ Davis?

A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy went missing on Jan. 2, 2026.

A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy went missing on Jan. 2, 2026, and the community in Chickasha is asking what happened to Ryan "RJ" Davis. RJ's mother, Kimberly Cole, and stepfather, George Cole, were arrested on Jan. 7 on child abuse, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy charges, per ABC News.

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Hunter McKee, said the authorities became suspicious during an interview with the parents. "During the conversation with them, it was learned that there was apparent harm done to this child while he was living with these two parents," he said. "It was not a safe environment for him. This is extremely sad. This is a horrific case so far for everybody involved." So, what happened to RJ Davis?

What happened to RJ Davis?

Hunter told Koco 5 News that RJ was found safe in Caddo County, hiding in a semi-shelter near the town of Cement, close to his parents' home. Volunteers Luke van Ryn and Thomas Gentile from the Texas nonprofit organization United Cajun Navy found RJ on Jan. 11. RJ came out with his hands up, fearing that he was in trouble. "After days of searching, after hope and prayer, we can say that the outcome we were all hoping for has come true," said Hunter. "RJ Davis was found safe. He is doing well."

Thomas from the United Cajun Navy said RJ was scared when he was found. "He was apologetic, terrified, super scared, like he was gonna be in trouble," he said. "We reassured him this wasn't his fault. He's safe, and we gave him a big hug." "We had to get a tissue," added Luke. "I had to wipe his tears."

The incident commander of the United Cajun Navy, Shaun Schraeder, noted that it is "rewarding" to have found RJ safe. "To say we're excited is an understatement," he said. "We've been on plenty of these where it's the other way. So, when you get to bring one home, it's pretty rewarding. It's quite the high." Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music praised the volunteers for their efforts "They came and aided our community," he said. "That's what's important. It means a lot."

RJ was last seen on foot near the Quality Inn on Fourth Street and East Grand Avenue before he went missing. He is parents were arrested after the authorities became "suspicious," per 4029 News. "When it gets to a point where it's multiple days and we're still not sure what, where this boy had gone, it's suspicious," said Hunter. "The child’s biological mother and stepfather that we had talked about remain in the Caddo County jail at this time on multiple child abuse complaints,"