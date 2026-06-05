What Happened to Rocker Steiner? Rodeo Champion Shares Injury Update "Can't keep a good dog down. I'll be back." By Alisan Duran Published June 5 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rocker Steiner has become one of rodeo's biggest stars in recent years, earning fans with his fearless riding style and impressive list of accomplishments. However, many supporters recently began asking questions after learning the reigning world champion would be stepping away from competition.

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The 22-year-old bareback rider has enjoyed a dominant run in professional rodeo, but a recent health setback is forcing him to take time away from the arena. As fans continue to follow his recovery, many want to know exactly what happened to Rocker.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Rocker Steiner?

Rocker recently underwent neck surgery after doctors discovered that two herniated discs were pressing against his spinal cord. According to reports, the injury had progressed to the point that it was causing weakness and numbness in his left hand, creating serious concerns for his long-term health and rodeo career. Sports Illustrated reported that Rocker was expected to undergo a discectomy procedure to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord.

Before the procedure, Rocker explained that the symptoms had become increasingly difficult to manage. Despite the issue, Rocker continued competing at an elite level, winning major events and maintaining his position atop the 2026 PRCA World Standings.

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According to Cowboy+, surgeons performed a discectomy procedure to relieve pressure on Rocker's spinal cord. The outlet reported that the surgery addressed the two herniated discs responsible for his symptoms and is expected to sideline him for approximately three months while he recovers.

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Rocker Steiner is recovering after successful neck surgery.

Cowboy+ shared a positive update following the procedure, revealing that Rocker's surgery was successful. The outlet noted that he is now focused on rehabilitation after doctors addressed the spinal issues that had been affecting his left hand. Additional updates posted to social media showed Rocker leaving the hospital in a wheelchair while wearing a neck brace. His mother also shared a photo alongside a message encouraging him to heal quickly as supporters continued sending well wishes.

Rocker appeared to be in good spirits after the operation. Commenting on Cowboy+'s Instagram post, he wrote, "Can't keep a good dog down. I'll be back." Fans, fellow competitors, and rodeo organizations quickly filled the comments section with messages of support.

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Rocker Steiner was leading the PRCA World Standings before his injury

The timing of the injury is especially notable because Rocker entered the summer as one of the hottest competitors in professional rodeo. According to Sports Illustrated, he was leading the 2026 PRCA World Standings after building on the momentum from his first world championship season.

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He had already earned more than $122,000 this season despite competing in only a limited number of rodeos. Rocker also captured another victory at The American Rodeo and remained one of the sport's most recognizable young stars.

Congratulations World Champion, Rocker Steiner!!! 😍🔥❤️👏🏻



They tried to knock him down , didn’t work !! 90.5



Rocker Steiner claims the 2025 Bareback Riding title! 🐂🏆🔥 #WranlgerNFR #WorldChampion. pic.twitter.com/ZEZX6YNJlK — 𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒱 🥀 (@V_Lady2024) December 14, 2025