Bareback Horse Rider Trenten Montero Has Died Following a Recent Rodeo Accident

By Joseph Allen Aug. 31 2023, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

As tributes began to pour in for bareback rider Trenten Montero, it was only natural for some people to wonder what happened to the rodeo star. Those tributes came following the news that Trenten had died, leading many to want to learn even more about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The news of Trenten's death was confirmed by close friends and family, who had been providing updates on his status with some frequency in recent weeks.

What happened to Trenten Montero?

Trenten sustained injuries during an accident at the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho on Aug. 10. In a post on Instagram, Kendra Santos said that she'd received updates on Trenten and was asking for prayers from anyone who was reading. Kendra also offered more detail on exactly how Trenten got hurt, saying that the injury actually came after he had finished riding the horse.

"The 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bareback rider from Winnemucca, Nevada suffered serious injuries August 10 on opening night at the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho, when the horse he’d just ridden for 79 points — which by rodeo’s end resulted in the second-place check, just half a point from first — fell and rolled over on top of him," she wrote. Kendra said that Trenten walked out of the arena but couldn't breathe, and he had been fighting for his life ever since.

"According to Trenten’s wife, Maria, who’s by his side with their brand new baby boy, Noah, who was just born a few days before this happened, Trenten’s injuries from the wreck included three fractured ribs, a fractured sternum, collapsed lung, bilateral pelvic fractures, a lacerated pancreas and spleen, and aortic aneurysm," Kendra added. She said he'd already been through several rounds of surgery, as well.

What was Trenten Montero's official cause of death?

Kendra's lengthy post offers a fairly vivid sense of exactly what happened to Trenten, and it seems that he wasn't ultimately able to recover from all of those injuries. Ultimately, he succumbed to his injuries, and the news of his death was announced on Aug. 30 via a number of different posts on social media.

Source: Facebook/Cowboys With a Mission

One of those posts came from the organization Cowboys With a Mission, which Trenten worked with as an instructor. "We sure lost a good one today. Trenton has been one of our bareback instructors for several years," the post said. "He was kind, joyful, gracious and funny. He communicated to the camp participants in a way they could understand. We will miss you Trenten Montero. Please pray for Maria and his three-week-old son, Noah.”