Rylan Schadegg Died After Establishing Himself as a Top-Tier Athlete The professional athlete was heavily involved with the HYROX Fitness Race over the course of his career. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 12 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Process Programming

Some professional sports can be very hard to master due to their dangerous conditions. The HYROX Fitness Race is an indoor competition where participants run through complex obstacles. In order to prepare for the world-famous event, some athletes go through rigorous physical training, taking their physical skills to the limit. These training sessions can end up in tragedy if the circumstances don't go well.

That is part of what happened to Rylan Schadegg. The beloved star was hoping to improve his record when it was reported that he died. The HYROX community was shocked to hear about the athlete's death. Rylan led a healthy lifestyle, meaning that anything that led to his passing should have been an unfortunate accident. What happened to Rylan? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led to the professional's tragic demise.

What happened to Rylan Schadegg?

According to an Instagram post added to Rylan's profile, the athlete died on Sept. 7. Rylan's relatives were the ones who used his profile to share the news. The post included a wholesome photograph of the runner having fun at a sporting event. The announcement made by Rylan's family also took some time to focus on the athlete's religious faith. It was important for Rylan's family members for the world to remember how religion was a crucial aspect of their relative's life.

Rylan's family directly addressed the runner's fans, stating: "We would appreciate time to grieve, process, and figure out how to move forward. Please respect our request for privacy." The family will continue to mourn the heavy loss for a long time. Rylan leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the sport, as well as a collection of achievements that would be difficult for any aspiring athlete to match.

Rylan's cause of death remains a mystery.

An official cause of death for Ryan wasn't stated in the Instagram post that paid tribute to his life. The athlete's family declared that they wanted people to respect their privacy, which is why no additional information was given through the social media post. However, Rylan's family did mention what the runner was doing right before he died. Rylan was climbing a mountain when tragedy struck.

While no official cause of death was declared for the professional, it would be easy for fans to assume that Rylan had an accident while climbing the mountain. Accidents tend to happen in sports of extreme nature, which is why athletes train for years before attempting to pull off major stunts.