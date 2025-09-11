The Tragedy of Graham Howes Is a Reminder of the Dangers That Come With Surfing Several institutions were involved in the investigation surrounding what happened to the professional athlete. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 11 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Dirty Habits

Most people are aware of how surfing can be an extremely dangerous sport. Riding the waves and finding a way to push through in the middle of an unpredictable ocean isn't for the faint of heart. Anything can happen once a sail surfer dives into the water. Sometimes, taking all the necessary safety precautions isn't enough. When the sea is too powerful to maneuver around, accidents can happen. And a story that was about skill and accomplishment immediately turns into a tragedy.

Professional sail surfer Graham Howes knew all about these risks through the course of his career .The athlete was determined to prove that he knew how to handle the waves, but the ocean can be relentless. What happened to Graham? Here's what we know about the tragedy surrounding the professional sail surfer.

What happened to Graham Howes?

According to African Insider, Graham was found dead after an extensive search was launched in order to find him. The athlete had been seen kite-boarding off Eden on the Bay on Sept. 7. It was supposed to be a regular day for the surfer. Unfortunately, time passed and Graham didn't return. The surfer's family members were the ones who alerted the authorities about the fact that Graham was missing.

Knowing the nature of surfing, the police immediately launched a search for Graham, with the hopes of finding him alive. The search even involved people from rescue crafts established in Table Tay, Melkbosstrand, and Yzerfontein. The community did everything in their power to find Graham before it was too late. On Sept. 8, the athlete's body was found. Graham was then handled with respect by the Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Graham's cause of death was strikingly tragic.

According to CrispNG, an official cause of death hasn't been determined for Graham. However, an official statement released by the National Sea Rescue Institute indicated that all possibilities are being considered during the investigation. At the time in which Graham's remains were found, the likeliest explanation given for his death is that he drowned. Currents can be unpredictable, and the surfer could have lost control of his board during a bad time.

Graham leaves behind a loving family who will always miss him. The quick manner in which they reported his disappearance just goes to show how much the athlete was loved by those who were close to him. The world of professional surfing will continue to mourn the loss of Graham for a very long time. The surfer was only 38 years old at the time of his passing.