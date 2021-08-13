What Happened to Olympic Horse Saint Boy? Foul Play at the Pentathlon

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competitors participated in what's known as "Modern Pentathlon." The official Olympics website breaks down the challenging sport, which features an individual doing a series of five disciplines to achieve their goal.

As the story goes, the sport originated from a young cavalry officer in 19th-century France who rode on horseback to deliver a message. During his journey, he needed to ride, fight with a sword, shoot, swim and run. The modern version of the sport had each discipline spread over five days, but after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the competition was reduced to one day of athletics.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) was founded in 1948, and now more than 120 countries belong to the organization. The Union ensures that not only is this extreme display of athleticism safe for the participants, but they clarify any rule breaks or changes.

Currently, the competition order is as follows: Fencing Ranking Round, Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding, and Laser-Run. (Laser-Run is the shooting round.)