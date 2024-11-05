Home > Human Interest What Happened to Sarah Hatfield? She Left Her Two Young Kids and Claimed She Had Amnesia "The results of the test are that you were conclusively deceptive." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 4 2024, 7:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Dr. Phil (video still)

In January 2012, Matthew Hatfield received a disturbing call from his wife Sarah Hatfield. She had been missing for eight hours after appearing to abandon their two young sons at a gas station in Thornton, Colo., where they lived. As if this wasn't stressful enough, he realized his handgun was missing which left Matthew to fear the worst.

Sarah was calling from the National Jewish Hospital in Denver, which was 12 miles from the gas station where she wandered away. "She was frantic and crying and sobbing and just confused," Matthew told ABC News. So, what happened to Sarah Hatfield? Here's what we know.

What happened to Sarah Hatfield?

At around 2:30 in the afternoon on Jan. 28, 2012, an employee at the gas station where Sarah had stopped called Thornton police to let them know that her van was still there. More importantly, Sarah's two children were still inside, as well as her cell phone and the keys. Almost 10 hours later, Matthew and Sarah still had zero answers.

Thornton police spokesman Matt Barnes told ABC News that when police arrived at the hospital where Sarah was found, they were told she couldn't remember anything between the time she pulled into the gas station and when she wandered into the hospital. She was not injured, apart from her arms, legs, and stomach being sore. Presumably from all the walking. Investigators wouldn't allow Sarah to see her children. Matthew said she was sobbing the whole way home while he was breaking the news.

Sarah had a history of insomnia and crippling migraines and had been taking Ambien for two months in order to get a handle on her sleep issues, reported ABC News. However, she abruptly stopped taking the Ambien in January when her prescription ran out. "The effect of Ambien withdrawal can also describe what she experienced and, based on our research, can also last for months," explained Matthew.

In May 2012 Matthew and Sarah Hatfield went on Dr. Phil. It did not go well.

Four months after Sarah's vanishing act, she and Matthew went on Dr. Phil where he administered a lie detector test. It did not go well. Obviously, Sarah was asked if she recalled any details of the missing hours, beyond what she already shared with the person giving the test. After Sarah answered no, Dr. Phil said, "The results of the test are that you were conclusively deceptive." She let out a surprised "what" while Matthew gave her the side eye.

Sarah insisted she wasn't lying. "I don't know what to say at this point," said Matt when asked by Dr. Phil if he had any thoughts. Fighting back tears Sarah doubled down on what she remembered, which is very little.