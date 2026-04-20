What Happened to Sarah Jakes Roberts? Bishop T.D. Jakes's Daughter Details Scary Incident "God didn’t see fit to let that be my story." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 20 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sarahjakesroberts

If you make it a point to know the who’s who in the faith-based community, you likely know the name Sarah Jakes Roberts. The daughter of the distinguished Bishop T.D. Jakes, Sarah has also become a notable figure in the church, as the co-leader of The Potter’s House, alongside her husband, Toure Roberts. On The Potter’s House's Instagram page, the church is described as a global church that focuses on “embodying Christ’s call to salvation while addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.”

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While Sarah is known for being open about her life as a faith-based leader and beyond, her latest Instagram post has left supporters in shock. It’s clear that Sarah has had quite the health scare, but unfortunately, pictures hardly cover what exactly the church leader experienced.

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So, what happened to Sarah Jakes Roberts?

According to Sarah’s April 19, 2026, Instagram post, the 37-year-old was almost left paralyzed. The church leader revealed that she had an accident while at home, which caused her to fall and injure her neck.

“Last night was scary,” Sarah wrote. “I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story. I was playing a game with my Ella on the trampoline and landed on my neck. Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck. She called her dad, who called 911. Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I had fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed.”

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Interestingly, Sarah makes it a point to share that if her fall had been more severe, her condition would be completely different. “One disc up or one disc lower, and this would’ve been a different testimony,” she shared. Instead, I’ll be wearing this brace for four to six weeks to keep my neck stable and avoid further damage. Rest and recovery will give my body a chance to heal.”

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She continued: “I’ll be lying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom. I’m soaking in the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family. So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slowly, just know that I’m still the birthday even with a neck brace.”

Many supporters, including notable celebrities and influencers, quickly poured into the pastor. “Praying for your complete healing, Pastor Sarah,” psychotherapist Kobe Campbell shared. “Man, thank you, Jesus, for the immense covering. Praying for a peace-filled, speedy recovery. Love you FL,” podcaster Brenda Palmer shared.

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