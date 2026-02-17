Shandi Sullivan Is Opening up About Her Life 20 Years Post-'ANTM' Shandi is setting the record straight. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 17 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET

Ever since the last cycle of America’s Next Top Model concluded in April 2018, fans have been carefully dissecting mind-blowing incidents that occurred on the show. From Tyra Banks yelling at Tiffany Richardson to Cassandra Jean refusing to cut her gorgeous locks into a pixie cut, fans have looked back at the show in horror. However, Shandi Sullivan, the aspiring model who finished third on Cycle 2, remains on many minds.

If memory escapes you, Shandi was a frontrunner for Cycle 2. Not only was Shandi gorgeous, but she also photographed well and had a personality that viewers loved. However, when an incident in Milan, Italy, showcased her cheating on her boyfriend, the world had a lot to say. That said, with the release of the new docu-series Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, fans now have a change of heart and more disdain for Tyra. So, what happened to Shandi Sullivan after ANTM? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Shandi Sullivan after ‘ANTM'?

Shandi, who uses the pronouns she/her and they/them, has been through a lot post-ANTM. Shandi shared that she went back to Walgreens after the show. And while most people do experience feelings of self-doubt, she “felt really broken.” Despite her feelings, she appeared on The Tyra Banks Show a year later with her fellow contestants for a reunion. At the time, she told Tyra she was impartial about airing footage from the “cheating incident,” but she aired it anyway.

Per People, a Tyra’s representative denied that the supermodel deliberately aired the footage and said, “It goes against her beliefs.” However, the damage was already done. Although she had some resentment after how things were handled, Entertainment Weekly shared that she did work with Nigel Barker on some shoots post-ANTM.

On Reality Check, Shandi revealed that she currently has a Brooklyn-based jewelry business, Dream Meow Corner, and hosts a podcast about horror movies, Urn Fulla Popcorn, with Timmy Williams of The Whitest Kids U' Know. Additionally, she aspires to live on a farm with other animals and currently works with animals.

Shandi shared that she never cheated on her boyfriend; she was actually assaulted.

In the docuseries, Shandi details what actually happened during the night the show alleged she cheated on her then-boyfriend, Eric. She explained that after a night of drinking with her co-stars and Vespa drivers who took them on go-sees during the day, she was a victim of sexual assault.

What breaks my heart even more for Shandi is how young she was, having her abuse filmed, broadcasted & spinned into a cheating storyline. Imagine the time it must’ve taken her to unlearn the gilt and realise she did nothing wrong? #ANTM #Netflix #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/kzlbB3RQXa — kiki palmier (@cuntacunty) February 16, 2026

"I was hammered," they said on Reality Check. "I think I had two bottles of wine by myself. I just remember, like, little bits and pieces. He threw me in the shower and then just sitting in the shower. And then we're in the bed. I was blacked out for a lot of it. I didn't even feel sex happening. I just knew it was happening. And then I passed out."

Shandi explained that she wished production had stepped in to stop the incident. They went further by filming Shandi’s conversations with the Vespa driver to inquire about his sexual health.

The way they’re deflecting responsibility in the ANTM doc from the Shandi situation is so despicable — Dawn 🌙 (@upuntil_dawn) February 17, 2026

“I think after getting out of the hot tub, I think they should have f--king been like, 'All right, this has gone too far. We get it. We gotta pull her out of this,'" she said. The show filmed Shandi’s conversation with her then-boyfriend Eric, who didn’t take the news well. However, despite the incident, Eric and Shandi did give their relationship another shot once she returned home.

However, given the attention she received from the incident being aired, it took a toll on their relationship. "I'd be walking with Eric down the street, and somebody would recognize me and call me a s–t to my face," Shandi shared. "It made me hate myself." The pair ended up calling the relationship quits.