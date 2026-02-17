Tiffany From ‘America’s Next Top Model’ — Where Is She Now After the Tyra Banks Clash? That “We were all rooting for you” rant from 'ANTM' is infamous, but Tiffany Richardson’s absence speaks volumes. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 17 2026, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tiffanythegoat1/YouTube/Netflix

When America’s Next Top Model premiered in 2003, it changed reality television. Now Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, revisits the franchise’s biggest moments and controversies.

One of the most talked-about incidents from the show involved contestant Tiffany Richardson. Tiffany doesn’t appear in the docuseries, as the directors say they were unable to locate her. Now, fans are digging into the altercation and wondering what Tiffany is up to now.



What happened to Tiffany on ‘America’s Next Top Model'?

Tiffany competed on Cycle 4, and her exit came with a double elimination: the first time the show sent two contestants home at once. During the elimination, Tyra snapped after Tiffany appeared to laugh and joke with the other contestants instead of reacting with visible heartbreak. In the clip, Tyra yells, “We were all rooting for you!”

In Reality Check, Tyra explains that she felt deeply invested in Tiffany. Tiffany had previously missed a chance to compete after getting into a bar fight. Tyra says the team mentored her off-camera and encouraged her to return prepared.

“Tiffany, that girl, that girl was my heart,” Tyra says in the docuseries. “She didn't make it the first year because she got into a fight at a bar, but we mentored her off-camera and said, 'We feel like this show is going to be amazing for you. Let's get you the help that you need,' and our team did.” Tyra also admits she crossed a line, saying, “I went too far. I lost it.”

What did Tiffany say in the Netflix doc?

Despite her viral fame, Tiffany did not appear in the Netflix doc. The documentary includes Tyra and other ANTM personalities discussing the Tiffany blow-up, but the filmmakers could not reach the former contestant.

“Of course we tried, but she was off the grid completely, understandably,” director Mor Loushy told The Wrap. “By hearing that story, I think, for the first time ever from Tyra and from the people that were there, from Nigel, from Jay — I think it’s the first time that they all commented about that story like this.” Even though Tiffany doesn’t appear in Netflix’s doc, she blasted Tyra on social media following the premiere. “You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!!” Tiffany wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram, per Page Six. “You treated me like s--t and said the nastiest things about me and my son."