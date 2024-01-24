Home > Television > Reality TV Where Is Toccara Jones Now? The ‘ANTM’ Alum Spilled Some Major Tea About the Show Toccara Jones was a fan-favorite on ‘ANTM’ and the show’s first plus-size model. Here’s what she said about being on the show and what she’s doing now. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 24 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamtoccarajones, @leslieandrewsphoto

In the early 2000s, America’s Next Top Model was a must-see reality TV show. Each week, viewers tuned in to see women go from model hopefuls to earning contracts with some of the top modeling agencies in the world. While ANTM has been heavily criticized since it officially ended in April 2018, the Tyra Banks-produced series had some memorable stars who remain fan favorites today. One of them includes Season, err, Cycle 3 hopeful Toccara Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

Toccara came on ANTM with beauty, grace, and confidence to boot. The Dayton, Ohio native said she would be the world’s first Black plus-size supermodel at the time and never let her size deter her from making her presence known. Since leaving ANTM in 2004, fans want to know if she’s still sashaying through runways today. So, what has Toccara been up to? Let’s find out!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Toccara Jones from ‘America’s Next Top Model’ now?

While Cycle 3 of ANTM gave us icons like Eva Marcille, who won the season, and Yaya DaCosta, who took her talents to the big and small screen after coming in second place, Toccara undoubtedly stood out against her competition. Fans admired her self-love, her “fabulousness,” and phrases like, “I'm big, Black, beautiful, and loving it!” So, many were stunned when she was eliminated from the series, coming in at eighth place.

Toccara’s exit has long been debated among those who watched ANTM, as she was seemingly axed for not being as vibrant as she had been in past episodes. Nonetheless, Toccara didn’t allow her elimination to end her career goals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

After leaving the series, she went on to sign a contract with Wilhemina Models. The agreement opened up various opportunities for Toccara, including print campaigns for Ashley Stewart, Target, and magazines such as Essence, Ebony, and Vibe. Additionally, Toccara remained on TV with appearances on Celebrity Fit Club and multiple hosting gigs with BET, including 106 & Park.

Article continues below advertisement

Following many years in front of the camera, Toccara is now working on projects behind the scenes. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur has several businesses, including a foot cream line called Keep Steppin, an intimate apparel brand, and an Instagram Live Masterclass. Additionally, Toccara found another calling as a Sound Healer and hosts therapeutic sound bath events in the Georgia area.

Article continues below advertisement

Toccara admits she finessed into ‘America’s Next Top Model.’

While Toccara has achieved a lot since being eliminated from Top Model, the multitalented UPN alum credits Tyra and the show for her current success. In January 2024, 20 years after her ANTM appearance, Toccara admitted she found a way to ensure she would be a part of the renowned series.

During her time as a guest star on Big Tigger’s V103 morning show in Atlanta, Toccara, and Eva Marcille admitted they both finessed themselves onto the show. Eva, who appeared on Tigger’s show as a guest, said she “went to a fake callback” and pretended she was one of the models asked to try out for the show. Although she wasn’t in the original lineup, ANTM’s former casting director, Michelle Mock, saw the former RHOA star anyway, and the rest was history.

Article continues below advertisement

After shocking Tigger with her story, the host shared that Toccara told him she also told a fib to get through the show’s auditions. She didn’t initially get a callback when she auditioned for the show in New York. So, Toccara decided to go to another callback in Indianapolis to prove that the casting had made a mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t get a callback, and I said, ‘Oh, y’all got me messed up,” Toccara explained on the radio. “I went back anyway!”