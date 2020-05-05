The Internet Decided Tyra Banks Should Go to Jail for How She Treated 'ANTM' Contestants

You may have noticed that the internet has collectively decided to cancel Tyra Banks , with many people saying she deserves to go to jail or wondering why Tyra Banks isn't in jail already. No,Tyra hasn't committed any crimes recently. It just looks like people have been rewatching old episodes of America's Next Top Model (which first aired in 2003) and noticed that many of Tyra's comments did not age well at all. In fact, Tyra's behavior as the creator of the show was downright appalling and shameful.

ANTM was a reality competition show that selected a group of beautiful, promising young women who had to compete against each other to win the ultimate prize: a modeling contract with Next Management, a fashion spread in Paper Magazine, and $100,000. Every season pit a bunch of women against each other, and the show basically devolved into an ongoing catfight with some occasional competitive photoshoots. At the time, it was entertaining to watch. Now, we see the show for what it is: Super problematic, toxic, and abusive.

Tyra Banks is trending because people now have time to re-watch old episodes of America's Next Top Model ( #ANTM ) and realize she deserves impeachment.. (Or jail) https://t.co/vvngfigCtF

Why do people want Tyra Banks in jail?

As the creator and judge, Tyra led the show for 23 seasons, so she ultimately set the tone. And that tone, as we're now discovering, was judge-y and cruel and set contestants up for failure. One instance that a Twitter user pointed out showed Tyra allowing a white judge to tell a contestant (who was a woman of color) that she was "being too black." Tyra agreed and after the contestant defended herself, Tyra told her she was being "too defensive."

The part on ANTM that never sat right with me was how Tyra did Yaya that one episode. She let that white lady tell Yaya she was acting too black then told her she was being defensive. Like girl wtf 😭 pic.twitter.com/EASO8zVY8t — nae. (@euphorixa) May 5, 2020

Here's Tyra telling a person that she shouldn't "flaunt" her queerness and told her it would be like if she (Tyra) walked down the red carpet saying "I'm black, I'm black."

LETS DISCUSS HOW TYRA BANKS DESERVES PRISON!! #ANTM pic.twitter.com/CA48SiN2YD — zuko stan account (@weyheyitsjayla) May 1, 2020

When Tyra wasn't allowing racism or homophobia on her show, she was being incredibly insensitive.

Does anybody remember that episode of ANTM where the one girl found out her friend died and the NEXT DAY, Tyra made her do a photoshoot in a GRAVE for motivation 😂 Tyra banks was a terrorist — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) May 4, 2020

One Twitter user brought up the time she had a "bi-racial" photoshoot and made white contestants put on black face for the "aesthetic."

as long as we’re talking about the psycho stuff tyra banks did, let’s reminisce on the “bi-racial” shoot on antm where contestants were assigned a race and painted in black face to match🥴 pic.twitter.com/pHUHrIIvVK — 𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒. (@MissSwearpants) May 5, 2020

And this. Tyra Banks DRAGGING a contestant for refusing to straighten the gap between her teeth.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

A lot can be said about how problematic the modeling and fashion world was back in the early 2000s (not that it's perfect now by any means), which is true. Tyra was probably not acting any differently than a lot of industry folks. But does this make it okay Tyra is left unscathed after years of her own abusive behavior toward other women — especially women of color?

i love the tyra banks & antm convo that’s going on rn buttttt we also need to acknowledge how different the modeling world was when it was airing i think it’s better to have that discussion that to cancel everyone — gamer girl gracie (@gracekiiiser) May 5, 2020