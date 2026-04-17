What Happened to Rapper Speaker Knockerz? The rising artist was just 19 when he died. By Niko Mann Published April 17 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / SpeakerKnockerzOfficial

Fans of rising rapper Speaker Knockerz want to know what happened to him. The artist — whose real name was Derek McAllister Jr. — died back in 2014 when he was just 19. He was found dead inside his garage, and the police found no signs of foul play. Speaker Knockerz began pursuing music by teaching himself as he sold instrumentals as a young teen. By the early 2010s, he was releasing his mixtapes and gained attention in 2013 with the track "Lonely."

Article continues below advertisement

His mother, Mesha Wilson — who is also known to her son's fans as Mama Knockerz — spoke out about her son's death in an interview 10 years after his passing, and she discussed the speculation surrounding Speaker Knockerz's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Speaker Knockerz? Here's what we know.

Speaker Knockerz was just a 19-year-old rising rapper when he was found dead inside his garage in Columbia, S.C., on March 6, 2014. The police found no signs of foul play, and they determined he died from carbon monoxide poisoning, per WIS TV NEWS. Coroner Gary Watts also reported that the autopsy conducted showed no sign of trauma.

Despite no drugs being found in his system, rumors that he died from a drug overdose or a heart attack were circulating online at the time of his death and for years afterward, and his mother spoke about the rumor mill during an interview on Drea O Show. Mesha said that she became concerned after his father called and said that the rapper told him he would be coming back to his house for something he'd left there but never returned.

Article continues below advertisement

"So then, after that, I called the police, and once I called the police, they said there's nothing we can do because it's not been 24 hours," she recalled. "I got up like I was sleeping and then something just woke me up like about maybe 3 o'clock in the morning, something like that, and I got up, and I sat up in my bed, and I said 'Something is not right,' so I called the police again."

Article continues below advertisement

She got up and went driving around looking for her son in ditches after the police said not enough time had passed. They finally got involved after she made a public address to help find Derek. "They did their search," she continued. "It didn't take them very long ... When they called me, I just couldn't believe it." Mesha added that some of the rumors about her son were untrue, and that he did not die from drugs or lean, nor did he die from a heart attack, as many rumors indicated after his passing.

Speaker Knockerz — Lonely (2013)pic.twitter.com/Mh22Tad9K2 — SoundCloud Era (@TheSCEra) March 4, 2026