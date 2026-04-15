Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé, Joe McCann, Is Currently Being Questioned About Her Death "An investigation into this case is still ongoing." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 15 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleejenae

As the world continues to wrap its mind around the sudden death of 31-year-old lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, speculation continues to grow about what actually happened during her final moments. Some are speculating wildly. There is a theory that Ashlee and her fiancé, Joe McCann, got into an argument that intensified and led to him taking her life. Others believe that her death was premeditated, with the proposal being a guise for the unfortunate events.

Article continues below advertisement

No matter where you stand on this case, the general consensus on social media is that Joe has a lot of explaining to do. It appears that Tanzanian authorities now share the same sentiment.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé?

According to the Tanzania Police Force Facebook page, Joe is still in the country. In light of Ashlee’s death, it appears that he is a person of interest.

“At this time, Joseph McCann continues to be questioned by the Police Force,” the post reads. “However, an investigation into this case is still ongoing, including awaiting information from a professional examination by doctors.”

Article continues below advertisement

Per ABC News, Zanzibar Deputy Police Commissioner Zuberi Chembela confirmed that Joe is indeed being questioned. Interestingly, Ashlee’s mother, Yolanda Denise Endres, revealed to the outlet that Ashlee called her on April 8, 2026, to inform her of a verbal disagreement between Ashlee and Joe. As a result, they were separated by hotel staff at Zuri Zanzibar after guests alerted staff to a conflict between the two.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, police shared that Ashlee was found unresponsive in her room “about two to three hours” after the domestic incident. Ashlee’s mom also shared that Joe told her that something happened to Ashlee well after the tragic events.

"He told me that Ashly did something to herself and she was being taken to the hospital, and he told me she was stable," Endres said via ABC 7. "I said what happened, and he told me it had been 11 hours prior." Ashlee’s family is now waiting to get access to the surveillance footage from the hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe McCann’s passport is being withheld.

The Tanzanian Police Force revealed that Joe’s passport “has been withheld,” presumably until the results of an autopsy are released. He will be unable to leave the country as the investigation continues.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, it’s unclear if Joe has attained legal representation. Joe has been mum about Ashlee’s death online, and ABC News shares that he has not responded to requests for comments.