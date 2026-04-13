What Is Ashlee Jenae's Cause of Death? Social Media Users Believe Foul Play Is a Factor "We need answers now." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 13 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleejenae

In the lifestyle influencer world, Ashlee Jenae (real name Ashly Robinson) is a notable name. Known for sharing her luxurious lifestyle online for the world to see, the Miami-based influencer and model has built a solid community on Instagram and TikTok, with a combined following of over 100,000. Fans look forward to seeing the “soft-life divestor” share her picturesque vacations, lavish dates, and fashionable looks.

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The influencer decided to take a birthday vacation to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann. However, while supporters online saw glimpses of the amazing trip, no one expected that to be the last set of content she’d share. Unfortunately, Ashlee died while in Tanzania, and folks have questions. What was Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

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What was Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death?

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Tanzanian authorities shared that Ashlee died by suicide. The influencer was found unconscious in her Tanzania hotel after allegedly hanging herself in her room at the Serval Wildlife Resort. However, in a statement released by Ashlee's family, via The Shade Room, after being discovered, "she was rushed to the hospital where he death was later confirmed."

At this time, Tanzanian authorities revealed that no arrests have been made. In fact, an Instagram post shared by AyoTV of a Tanzanian outlet reveals that Joe was not arrested because he was not present in the room when Ashlee's body was discovered.

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Per Yahoo Entertainment, it appeared that the Tanzanian authorities were not initially investigating Ashlee's death, but many people were calling for a formal investigation. Ashlee's family, along with her close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, reveal that things have changed. "As of right now, an investigation is in process, so we will have updates very soon," Savannah exclusively tells Distractify.

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In the family statement, it's clear that the news of Ashlee's death came as a shock. That said, the family is determined to get answers and see justice be served. “One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone," the family statement reads.“The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family."

The family continued: "At this time there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing. “Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers.”

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Keep in mind, per Ashlee’s social media and the family's statement, the influencer got engaged to her fiancé, Joe, while on the trip. In an April 3, 2026, Instagram video, Joe and Ashlee can be seen walking behind a lion just before Joe gets down on one knee. An ecstatic Ashlee drops down in delight, right before saying yes. The pair then share a kiss as Ashlee jumps to hug Joe.

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With that in mind, social media users believe that something is not right. No one would expect a woman who is enjoying a birthday and an engagement to take her own life.

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Savannah Britt immediately sprung into action for justice on social media.

When a vivacious and lively young woman is found dead, it doesn't take long for loved ones to speak out. That said, Savannah wasted no time speaking her peace on social media.

In an X post shared on April 12, 2026, Savannah shared that suicide is out of character for Ashlee and demanded a full investigation. “We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae, who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania, and her fiancé, Joe McCann, claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now,” Savannah wrote.

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We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now! pic.twitter.com/o3ejMCdp3q — Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) April 12, 2026

Once Savannah’s post went viral, many people have been focusing on Joe. Many people on X have pointed out that Joe not only failed to mourn Ashlee but was also sharing posts on the app. Naturally, that behavior reads as a red flag, as most people would expect someone who lost their fiancé to be in shambles emotionally.

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“I went on his page and he’s just tweeting as if nothing happened,” one X user wrote. “Then he deleted all of his posts on IG. And on his Facebook, it’s like she didn’t even exist, and some of his relatives share alt-right content. Something about him is off. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is guilty.”