“Just Got Home, That Was Brutal” — Inside Clavicular’s Apparent Overdose "He's ruining himself in real time." By Jennifer Farrington Updated April 15 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@clavicular0;X/@clavicular0

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, 20. whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized on April 14, 2026, after his livestream abruptly cut off. The controversial influencer, along with a group of fellow influencers and friends, had been filming their time in or around Miami, at what appeared to be a mall or restaurant, when Clavicular began showing signs of being under the influence.

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His condition quickly worsened, prompting his friends to take him to a local emergency room. According to multiple outlets, including People and CBS News, he was reportedly admitted for a possible overdose. Here’s what we know about the situation.

Clavicular was hospitalized over an apparent overdose in April 2026.

On April 14, 2026, Clavicular and some friends were livestreaming while out and about in Miami. In the video, the influencers are seen approaching a young woman and others nearby, and it was during these conversations that viewers began concluding he was under the influence. As concerning as it is to see a 20-year-old in that state, Clavicular has openly admitted he dabbles in drug use (more on that below).

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At one point, while speaking with the young woman, he can be heard slurring the words, “Holy s--t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f--king destroyed right now,” per People. At another point in the livestream, Clavicular is seated next to influencer Androgenic, who questions what he’s taken and then asks if he wants an “addy,” likely referring to Adderall, which is widely used to treat ADHD.

@cbsnews Influencer Clavicular was hospitalized in Miami on Tuesday after what sources tell CBS News was a suspected overdose during a livestream. Video from the controversial online personality’s broadcast alarmed his hundreds of thousands of followers, who said he appeared disoriented before the stream abruptly ended. #clavicular #miami ♬ original sound - cbsnews

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At this point, Clavicular is leaning back and wiping his eyes, signaling he isn’t feeling well. Someone else can then be heard in the background asking if he wants some water. Soon after, his friends end the livestream and decide to take him to the nearest emergency room to get him some help.

Later, Androgenic took to X (formerly Twitter) to fill people in on what happened, writing, “I hadn’t seen him in this state before, and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute, we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up, and rushed him to the hospital.”

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He added, “I haven’t received an update, but that’s likely a good thing — and the acute respiratory depression window should already be over with. And you guys should realize that stimulants can attenuate respiratory depression in some cases, but I didn’t push for it once I realized he was unresponsive.”

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It seems many were questioning why Androgenic was offering Clavicular an “addy” when he was already clearly under the influence, but there were also plenty of people calling him “a good friend” for trying to help.

nah i don't blame you Andro.



Intuitively, if heart rate is slowish, one would think that stimulants would push it up to reasonable levels.



Of course it may be more complicated but I don't see any ill intent here and you seem like a proper dude all in all. — F82M4gician (@F82M4gician) April 15, 2026

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What did Clavicular reportedly overdose on?

In the livestream video, Androgenics can be seen mouthing to Clavicular, “When did you last take blue,” suggesting he may have taken some kind of medication that comes in a blue color. He also asks if he wants an “addy,” and in his X post later clarifies he didn’t give him any, but that doesn’t mean Clavicular hadn’t already taken some prior. What is clear is that Clavicular appeared to be under the influence of multiple substances.

He even used the plural of the word in an update shared on X on April 15, 2026, after returning home from the hospital, where he basically hints that he nearly died. “Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously, that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he wrote.

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At this point, it’s unclear what Clavicular took. In past interviews, he admitted to using crystal meth to suppress his appetite, per CBS News, and has also been open about using testosterone, which he claims he’s been taking since age 14.