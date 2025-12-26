Streamer Clavicular Was Caught in 4K When He Allegedly Ran Over a Fan With His Cybertruck "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," he captioned an AI photo of the Cybertruck incident. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 26 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@clavicular0

Some streamers and content creators make their content by streaming on Twitch or Kick live for 24 hours a day. Whether that includes sitting at their gaming setup and playing Fortnite or going about their business with their hangers on depends on the user. For streamer Clavicular, it’s all about the long-winded livestreams, and in clips from a December 2025 stream, he is seen driving in his Cybertruck with friends and encountering an alleged fan who he appears to hit with his Tesla.

But could Clavicular actually go to jail now? At a time when it's sometimes hard to figure out what is real on social media and what is AI-generated, some fans are skeptical about what actually happened. There is footage from the stream where Clavicular did appear to hit someone and then drive off, and later claimed self-defense, but what actually happened?

Is Clavicular going to jail?

In a clip from Clavicular's livestream on Kick, he is in his Cybertruck with some friends who are off-camera, though one appears to be filming him from the front seat. A man jumps onto the front hood of the car and makes some facial gestures at Clavicular in an attempt to get his attention. The man also has his phone out, presumably filming Clavicular. It may be an attempt to get on Clavicular's livestream himself, though that much isn't totally clear.

Clavicular then pulls forward, and it sounds like he runs the unnamed man over. As of now, there is no official word on Clavicular going to jail. After the incident happened, Clavicular's Kick profile was seemingly deactivated, though he had not announced on other platforms that he is going to jail for the crime.

The incident happened in Florida, where there is a "Stand Your Ground" law that homeowners often cite for taking physical action against intruders in their home. According to the law, "A person who is in a dwelling or residence in which the person has a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and use or threaten to use" both non-deadly and deadly force.

The law also says that a person in their vehicle who feels threatened may also act under the statute. However, it's unclear whether Clavicular's circumstances with his Cybertruck fall under this umbrella. As of days after the livestream, he has not been formally arrested or jailed on charges related to what happened.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes pic.twitter.com/o39FHyOv2W — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) December 25, 2025

Clavicular defended his actions after the Cybertruck incident.

In the video that was shared from the stream, someone off-camera asks if the man Clavicular seemingly hit is dead, while that person, or another, says they "hope" he is. In another video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), individuals referred to in the post as "parking security" say that Clavicular was in the right in allegedly hitting an apparent fan who accosted Clavicular in his Tesla.