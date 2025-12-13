Fans Are Wondering About Clavicular's Net Worth After Record-Breaking Donations The influencer is in hot water for injecting his underage girlfriend with cosmetic peptides during a stream. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 13 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @clavicular0

Social media influencer Clavicular is known for promoting "looksmaxxing," extreme beauty standards, and traditional gender roles. He talks about ideal facial features, rating people based on how aesthetically pleasing they are to look at in "pseudo-scientific" terms.

The influencer is under fire for injecting his underage girlfriend with cosmetic peptides, or fat-dissolving particles, during a live stream. In November, he broke a record for the highest donations received in a single stream on Kick, according to the gaming and gambling website Win.gg. Now, fans are wondering what Clavicular's net worth is.

Source: X / @Nolimitzor_X

What is Clavicular's net worth?

Clavicular's net worth is not publicly available, but we can gather a rough number of the amount of money he's making based on what he's shown on streams. In November 2025, he broke a record for the most donations received in a single live stream on Kick. After complaining about the fact that he doesn't make much for what he does, citing a live stream where he made only $5 an hour for a 5-hour live stream viewed by thousands of people, he later received $35,000 in a single stream.

In a clip, Clavicular appears to say that he is going to use donated money for his jaw surgery. In another clip, he shows the amount that he's now made on the platform in the past two months. He scrolls to reveal that he made $15,000 in the first week of December alone, and he made $85,000 in November. So it stands to reason that Clavicular's net worth is at least $100,000 if the record-breaking donation was included in the money he counted from November.

In the TikTok, Clavicular shows what he made in the first week of December, $14,795, saying it's "not horrible." Then he shows his total from November, which is $84,702, and says casually, "November was good." He continued, "It's honestly really good. It's really good."

One fan-made TikTok from @thenetworthguy claims that Clavicular's net worth is at least $150,000. One commenter said, "Ridiculous times that we’re living in ridiculous." Another wrote, "He probably a millionaire by now."

Kick streamer Clavicular is facing huge backlash after injecting fat-dissolving peptides into his 17-year-old girlfriend live on stream. The clip has sparked major outrage across the platform. 😱😱😳 https://t.co/NWbWf16Jba pic.twitter.com/1FPLk5XlzJ — Nolimitzor (@Nolimitzor_X) November 22, 2025

Many are worried about Clavicular's girlfriend.

Clavicular promotes "manosphere" attitudes, extreme beauty standards for women, and traditional gender roles. He apparently tried to convince his girlfriend to drop out of college for him. Then, injecting his 17-year-old girlfriend with "fat-dissolving compounds" meant to sculpt her jawline on a live stream made things even more concerning.

One commenter said, "These looksmaxxers are literally under psychosis," per The Tab. Another wrote, "Been seeing this guy a lot all of a sudden, was on board when it was just funny Incel looksmaxx science babble, but I think we may have gone too far in a few places. This gotta be the most evil s--t I’ve witnessed online in at least five years."