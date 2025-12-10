What Happened to Tristan Jass? The Story Behind His Upcoming Brain Surgery Tristan Jass opens up about a medical condition he’s monitored for years, sharing a vulnerable moment that reshapes how fans see him. By Amy Coleman Published Dec. 10 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Tristan Jass

Athlete and YouTuber Tristan Jass is known for flashy handles, trick-shot confidence, and the kind of energy that keeps millions of sports fans glued to his feed. But behind the highlights, he recently shared news that caught fans off guard.

The update came with honesty and emotion, leaving viewers stunned. The influencer who usually conquers the court now faces something far more personal. And understanding what happened to Tristan Jass starts with a diagnosis he’s lived with quietly for years. Here's what we know.

What happened to Tristan Jass?

In a YouTube video, Tristan announced he was going to have brain surgery due to what doctors think was a cyst that was first discovered in 2019 after a sleep-deprived seizure. At the time, the doctor said it looked like a cyst, but there was no way to be sure without surgery. They decided to monitor with annual MRIs. Then, in Dec. 2025, he wrote on Instagram, "After 6 years of annual MRIs of my brain, the doctors have finally decided it is now time to remove the tumor to see exactly what it is."

The suspected cyst had not only grown in size over the years, but also had a newly developed "dot" in the middle of it. Because of the changes, the doctor decided he needed to have brain surgery to find out what the cyst is. His post continued, "I can’t lie, this is pretty scary, but I’ve been mentally preparing for the past few weeks, and I’m ready to go to battle. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' – Philippians 4:13."

"Thank you for all the prayers and support! It doesn’t go unnoticed. Time to lock in for surgery! I’ll see you guys on the other side!" Tristan said it would be a three- or four-hour surgery, and they are removing a piece of his brain. This is his first surgery he's ever had, and he is aware and nervous about the risks, but he is doing his best to move forward with the surgery, hoping for the best outcome.

Brain surgery marks a turning point in Tristan’s personal journey.

He emphasized that the cyst has been present for years, but the advice to operate shows how the situation has evolved. Surgery wasn’t the first plan, and he made clear that he trusted physicians guiding him through the process. He said he could have kept this private and gone "ghost" on his social media, repurposing content instead of sharing the news, but it was important for him to document the process.

He hopes his openness encourages someone else facing a difficult moment. His message blends realism with optimism, the same blend that helped build his audience on YouTube and other social media channels. Tristan is approaching the situation with care, listening closely to medical advice and stepping back from high-energy content to prioritize recovery.