Basketball Legend Lenny Wilkens Is Dead at 88 — the Hall of Fame Player and Coach Was an Icon "Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA."

Following the announcement that basketball legend Lenny Wilkens died at the age of 88, stories of his formidable presence were shared online. Sportswriter Terry Pluto wrote about the time he played 2-on-2 basketball with Lenny in 1987 when he was coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time. This was a year before Lenny's then-franchise record 57 victories during the 1988-89 season.

Terry would go on to help Lenny write his memoir, Unguarded, which was published in 2000, but on this day, he was recruited to play against the NBA superstar. On the court and in life, Lenny liked to set people up for success. This is what made him such a great point guard. Lenny died on Nov. 9, 2025, less than a year after his statue was unveiled outside of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Lenny Wilkens's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Lenny's death was confirmed by KING out of Seattle in a statement by his family. "With deep love and sadness, we announce Lenny Wilkens passed away peacefully at his home," they said. He was surrounded by his family. It's no surprise that the death of one of basketball's greats has resulted in an outpouring of love and respect from those who knew and worked with Lenny.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joined a chorus of voices in recognizing Lenny's contributions. "Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA — as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors," he said in a statement. "He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class."

If you search for Lenny Wilkens on X (formerly Twitter), you'll be met with posts from the Seattle Supersonics, Atlanta Hawks, and, of course, the Cavs, who described him as a legendary figure whose impact on their "franchise and the game of basketball will never be forgotten." They went on to say Lenny embodied "leadership, class, and a passion for the game."

Lenny leaves behind his wife, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Lenny's alma mater, Providence College, shared its condolences with his wife, Marilyn, and their three children. The couple, who married in 1962, also have seven grandchildren. Less than a decade later, Lenny and Marilyn established The Lenny Wilkens Foundation in 1971. They have since raised more than $8 million for needy children in the Pacific Northwest.