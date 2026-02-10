Did Clavicular Actually Get Arrested? Why His Night Out Went Very Wrong "Is he free right now?????" By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 10 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@clavicular0

Controversial TikTok influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, 20, found himself in a bit of a pickle at the beginning of February 2026, though trouble was a-brewing even before then. Back in December 2025, he reportedly hit someone with his vehicle in Miami-Dade County, Fla., though he supposedly didn’t face charges for it. It was ironic considering he had posted a fun photo of himself dressed in prison attire on TikTok, which prompted users to comment, “This didn’t age well.”

Fast forward to February 2026, and Clavicular is back in the spotlight, not for his looksmaxxing abilities (fellow millennials, that just means he maximizes his physical attractiveness through fitness and recurring grooming methods), but for getting in trouble again. Here’s the scoop on Clavicular’s run-in with the law.

Did looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular get arrested?

He did. Clavicular was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on Feb. 7, 2026, after he entered a nightclub he wasn’t legally permitted to, according to 12 News. Clavicular and his crew, which consisted of a cameraman and a bodyguard, went to Casa Amigos, a nightclub in Scottsdale, on Feb. 7, where he was admitted using what turned out to be a fake ID.

Police say they observed Clavicular enter the nightclub with these individuals, claiming he was “promoting the nightclub,” according to authorities and 12 News. After he was approached and presumably apprehended by police, “two prescription-only pills” were found in his possession.

So, Clavicular is now potentially facing charges not only for using a forged ID but also for possession of drugs. And that wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard Clavicular’s name mentioned alongside drugs. In a past livestream, he appeared to hint that he’d dabbled with taking testosterone at a young age, citing that he wanted to spend the least amount of time possible in a “sweaty a-- gym” next to a bunch of “gym cells.”

In another clip of Clavicular speaking, shared by @brad_polumbo on X (formerly Twitter), the looksmaxxing influencer appears to admit that he uses “crystal meth as a stimulant,” claiming it is “more mild than Adderall.” Needless to say, that comment drew a ton of criticism, but that’s nothing new for Clavicular, as he’s used to getting it. Nonetheless, it’s still concerning.

"How are they even allowed to publish this content admitting to crimes and advocating for illegal activity?!"



A rising star in the streaming world known as "Clavicular" is pushing extreme "looksmaxxing" to millions of impressionable young viewers -- even encouraging crystal meth… pic.twitter.com/IhWtUq3buO — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) December 17, 2025

Clavicular used his mugshot as his TikTok profile pic.

It would seem Clavicular used his arrest and mugshot as a photo op, because, of course, that’s exactly what a looksmaxxing creator would do, turn a run-in with the law into content. After the arrest, he set the photo as his TikTok profile pic on @kingclavicular.