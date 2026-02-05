KSI's Monthly YouTube Ad Revenues Were Leaked — He Made $105k in 28 Days Over a 28-day period, KSI's channel analytics reveal he's accrued 17.8 million views and a whopping 3.8 million hours of watch time. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 5 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's no secret that some of the world's most popular YouTubers not only pull in serious views, but seriously big earnings, too. And one of the platform's biggest personalities, KSI, has managed to secure a massive net worth with the amount of money he brings in from the content he publishes to the platform.

KSI's earnings were revealed on 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show.'

In a January 2026 appearance on the British variety and stand-up comedy series, McIntyre can be seen interviewing KSI while going through his phone. Part of the segment featured McIntyre holding a device, which is mirrored on a large screen in front of the audience.

Source: MEGA

The host clicks on the YouTube Studio app on KSI's phone. Prior to tapping on it, he brings up the application to the influencer, who says that the app "is one of the main things that I look at." Upon opening it up, McIntyre is shocked by the data that appears on the screen, which prompts a gasp.

KSI YouTube Content Creator Net worth: 100 Million Real name: Olajid Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji Birthday: June 19, 1993 Birthplace: London, England Parents: Jide Olatunji, Yinka Olatunji

A slew of information is then presented to the audience, which includes a massive subscriber count for KSI, which amounts to 16,883,006 subscribers. Over a 28-day period, KSI's channel analytics reveal he's accrued 17.8 million views and a whopping 3.8 million hours of watch time.

Michael McIntyre accidentally leaks KSI’s youtube revenue 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1lfHU5nE2b — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) January 24, 2026 Source: X | @ksinews_

Furthermore, the breakdown denotes KSI earned 77,100 new subscribers and managed to generate over an estimated revenue of $105,000 in just a single month. "Oh God," KSI says after the information was shown on the screen to McIntyre's audience.

"Oh my God, it's all your statistics!" McIntyre exclaims, which elicits laughter from KSI, who says, "Oh no, exclusive!" Additionally, McIntyre points to the amount of money that KSI managed to secure for himself and is baffled by the amount of cash KSI is said to earn in a 28-day period.

Despite apologizing profusely for not looking into how much money KSI makes, he goes and taps on the dialog box for a deeper look. "Wow, very impressive statistics," McIntyre says, as KSI continues to laugh along with live audience members in attendance. "Thank you, I've been working hard," KSI says.

X users who saw a snippet of the clip from McIntyre's Big Show spread online had varying opinions on KSI's earnings. Some expressed that for the amount of views KSI brought in, that his payouts weren't all that high. "That's insanely low lmao," one remarked. Another echoed: "Isn't 100k for 17 million views kinda low?"

Nah bc if you think about it not all 17 million views are from long form content it is also from shorts so 100K is a pretty insane number — KeyStone (@Key3tone) January 24, 2026 Source: X | @Key3Tone