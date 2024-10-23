Home > Viral News > Influencers Why Do People Hate KSI's New Song "Thick of It"? Should KSI stick to content creation? By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 23 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: mega

In this day and age, it seems that content creators, influencers, and even by-chance internet stars can only maintain their fame for so long before releasing music. Some have flourished into successful singing careers, like Troye Sivan, Addison Rae, and Shawn Mendes, while others have had a harder time taking off, like JoJo Siwa and Jake Paul.

For those in the latter category, their forays into the music industry have been a source of memes and mockery — and the newest addition to the club seems to be social media star and boxer KSI, who recently released his song, "Thick of It." Unfortunately for him, the reception has been less than positive. So, why does everyone hate KSI's new song?

Why does everyone hate KSI's new song, "Thick of It"?

KSI has been teasing his new song, "Thick of It" featuring Trippie Redd, on his social media pages for weeks. On Oct. 3, the track finally dropped ... and folks were less than impressed.

It's a song that details his come-up story, going from YouTube to boxing and now music. But instead of becoming a motivational, "grindest" anthem, "Thick of It" has been ruthlessly memed and hated on across the web. As one Reddit user pointed out, the song's music video has more dislikes on YouTube than the trailer for the new Minecraft live-action film — and we all know how unpopular that was.

One particular section of the song has drawn a ton of mocking, a verse with these lyrics: "From the screen to the ring, to the pеn, to the king / Where's my crown? That's my bling, always drama when I ring."

But why does everyone hate it so much? Well, a lot of the hate probably has to do with KSI's public image as a whole. As a close friend and business partner of the controversial Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, the influencer already has a plethora of netizens rooting against him.

Plus, as mentioned earlier, there's just something that folks find cringe-worthy about a social media creator attempting to break into the world of music. If it's not done right from the get-go, and if you're already a somewhat polarizing figure, you likely won't have a proper chance to prove yourself.

In comments on his social media posts promoting the song, folks have been clowning on him pretty hard. One user wrote, "The song wasn't released, it escaped." Another said, "This has done more damage to the music industry than P Diddy."

For his part, KSI hasn't publicly responded to the criticism, though he's been absolutely inundated with it on all platforms. However, he doesn't seem to be taking himself too seriously, posting silly TikToks of himself singing the song to other creators and using the audio as a background for slideshows of random photos.