An Ohio Dentist and His Wife Were Fatally Shot — Police Found Their Two Children at the Scene "They're just amazing parents." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 5 2026, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Spencer L Tepe

A GoFundMe set up for Spencer and Monique Tepe's children describes the couple as "extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others." Spencer was a dentist at Athens Dental Depot in Athens, Ohio. Following the tragic news that Spencer and Monique had been fatally shot in their home, a post to the dental office's Facebook page expressed grief at the loss of the happy couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Several comments under the Facebook post were about Spencer's kindness in a field that is often filled with a great deal of anxiety. One gentleman, who had just brought his daughter in to see Spencer, said he was very nice. Another former patient said Spencer always made her feel so comfortable. Monique's charm and infectious smile were mentioned in the GoFundMe. They were also parents to two young children. What happened? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Spencer and Monique Tepe?

A manhunt is still underway for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of Spencer (37) and Monique (39), who were found Dec. 30, in their home in Weinland Park, per The Columbus Dispatch. Their children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were also in the house. They were unharmed. The kids, along with the family's dog, are now with relatives.

Police have released little information about the investigation. What we do know is that Spencer was shot multiple times. Investigators recovered spent shell casings at the scene. The couple was discovered when Spencer did not show up for work that morning. One of his coworkers tried getting in touch with Spencer and Monique. When they couldn't be reached, police were called.

Article continues below advertisement

Police performed a wellness check but left when no one answered the door. A coworker also went to Spencer and Monqiue's house. They called the police again after hearing the children inside and seeing what looked like Spencer's body near a bed in the house. Columbus police found no evidence of a break-in and have yet to find a weapon. They did determine this was not a murder-suicide and are treating it as a double homicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer and Monique were respected and loved by those who knew them.

Spencer's brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, told WLWT that the incident is both shocking and enraging. Misleh could not recall a time when Spencer and Monique were without a smile. "They were so warm," said Misleh. "Their place in Columbus was just where everybody gathered. They always had people over. Always having fun. Just great people," he said.